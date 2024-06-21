Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Azarenka in Berlin before rain suspends play

BERLIN (AP) — Elena Rybakina has retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin seemingly because of an illness. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game. Rybakina sat on her bench briefly before jogging to the locker room. Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula led Katerina Siniakova in the third set when rain interrupted play. They will finish their match Saturday. The other two quarterfinals were also moved to Saturday: Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Kalinskaya; and top-seeded Coco Gauff against Ons Jabeur.

