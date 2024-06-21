Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Azarenka in Berlin before rain suspends play

By The Associated Press
Wiktoryja Asaranka and her son play on the court after the quarterfinals match agaist Elena Rybakina, in Berlin, Friday, June 21, 2024. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hannes P Albert]

BERLIN (AP) — Elena Rybakina has retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin seemingly because of an illness. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game. Rybakina sat on her bench briefly before jogging to the locker room. Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula led Katerina Siniakova in the third set when rain interrupted play. They will finish their match Saturday. The other two quarterfinals were also moved to Saturday: Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Kalinskaya; and top-seeded Coco Gauff against Ons Jabeur.

