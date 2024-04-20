Rybakina ends Swiatek’s Stuttgart reign in 3-set semifinal win

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Elena Rybakina has defeated top-ranked Iga Świątek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end her opponent’s hopes of a third consecutive title. World No.4 Rybakina hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semifinal at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes. It’s Rybakina fourth win from six previous meetings with Świątek. The Polish player had been bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova won between 2012-14. Rybakina awaits the winner between Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk or Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second semifinal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.