Rybakina defeats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (11), 6-4 to win the BNP Paribas Open and hand the world’s second-ranked player just her second loss this year. Rybakina carried the momentum from her straight-set semifinal upset of top-ranked Iga Swiatek into the final and beat Sabalenka for the first time in five career meetings. Rybakina improved her match record to 16-4 this year, while Sabalenka fell to 17-2. It was the first time their budding rivalry didn’t extend to three sets. Sabalenka beat Rybakina to win the Australian Open in January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.