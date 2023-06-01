Rybakina beats Czech teen to reach 3rd round at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Elena Rybakina’s comfort on clay is improving as she showed while easing into the third round at the French Open by beating another Czech Republic teenager. The Wimbledon champion and No. 4 seed at Roland Garros beat 18-year-old Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. She says it is “a bit slippery for me.” Rybakina beat Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round and will face Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round. Later, defending champion and No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek faces Claire Liu of the United States.

