Rybakina and Sabalenka reach French Open fourth round while Auger-Aliassime also advances

PARIS (AP) — Grand Slam winners Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have reached the fourth round of the French Open in straight sets. The 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-2. Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka followed her on Court Philippe Chatrier and won 7-5, 6-1 against Paula Badosa, her best friend on the tour. After trailing 5-3 in the first set Sabalenka won eight straight games to take complete control. In later play defending champion Novak Djokovic faces No. 30 seed Lorenzo Musetti in a rematch from 2021. In other men’s third-round play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

