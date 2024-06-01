Rybakina and Sabalenka reach French Open fourth round while Auger-Aliassime also advances

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus blows a kiss to cheering tennis fans after winning her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Paula Badosa at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Grand Slam winners Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have reached the fourth round of the French Open in straight sets. The 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-2. Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka followed her on Court Philippe Chatrier and won 7-5, 6-1 against Paula Badosa, her best friend on the tour. After trailing 5-3 in the first set Sabalenka won eight straight games to take complete control. In later play defending champion Novak Djokovic faces No. 30 seed Lorenzo Musetti in a rematch from 2021. In other men’s third-round play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

