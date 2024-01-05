Rybakina and Azarenka advance to the Brisbane International semifinals

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Elena Rybakina only needed to play seven games in her quarterfinal to reach the final four at the Brisbane International. The 2022 Wimbledon champion won the first set 6-1 before 11th-seeded Anastasia Potapova retired from their match with an abdominal injury. Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka had a tougher run. She needed three sets, about 2 1/2 hours and joked about the prospect of having to wear protective headwear to advance 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 over 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko. Azarenka clinched her victory in a tense match three games after Ostapenko’s emotional outburst at chair umpire Julie Kjendlie.

