Ryan Truex wins the Xfinity Series race at Daytona for his 2nd victory in 8 starts this season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Truex won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. He took the checkered flag under caution following an overtime finish. Truex would have secured a playoff spot with the victory, but he’s ineligible because he’s a part-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. Still, this will be a memorable milestone because it’s his third Xfinity Series win in 98 starts and his first at Daytona. Truex now has two wins in eight starts this season in the second-tier series. Those might come in handy since he’s looking for a full-time ride for 2025.

