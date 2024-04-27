Ryan Truex goes back-to-back at Dover Motor Speedway for 2nd career NASCAR victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ryan Truex won the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway for the second straight year, giving the younger brother of Martin Truex Jr. the only NASCAR victories of his career. Truex went back-to-back at the Monster Mile to give him two wins in 194 career starts over the three national series. Joe Gibbs Racing won its 200th career Xfinity race with Toyota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.