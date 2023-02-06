Ryan Thompson, Rays go to salary arbitration $200,000 apart

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Ryan Thompson went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Tampa Bay Rays with the sides just $200,000 apart. Thompson asked for $1.2 million and the Rays argued for $1 million. The 30-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA in 47 relief appearances last year. He struck out 39 and walked 11 in 42 2/3 innings. He had a salary of $701,228 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. Rays right-hander Jason Adam, left-hander Colin Poche and outfielder Harold Ramirez remain scheduled for hearings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.