Ryan Taylor’s RBI double in the 11th lifts Penn past Auburn, 6-3 in Auburn Regional upset

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Carson Ozmer, Penn’s closer nicknamed “The Wizard of Oz,” worked 3 ⅓ innings as the Quakers upset Auburn 6-3 in 11 innings in the Auburn Regional. After winning its first NCAA Tournament game since 1990 Penn advances to face Samford, which needed 10 innings to get past Southern Miss in a second-round game Saturday. Auburn will face the Golden Eagles in a loser-out game Saturday.

