Ryan Tannehill’s tough day helps sink Titans in opening loss to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill says he felt fine in the Titans’ season opening 16-15 loss in New Orleans. Coach Mike Vrabel says a variety of factors contributed to the defeat, as well as to Tannehill’s trouble with turnovers and missing open receivers in the clutch. The Saints intercepted Tannehill three times and sacked him three times. The veteran quarterback missed an open tight end on a flea flicker that had the Saints fooled. He also overthrew Tyjae Spears as the running back ran uncovered down the sideline. The Titans never got in the end zone. Star running back Derrick Henry says Tannehill is one of the Titans’ leaders and that they will rally around him.

