Ryan Tannehill, Xavien Howard, Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Cook are among NFL’s notable free agents

Joe Flacco watched football from his couch last season before joining the Cleveland Browns in November, leading them to the playoffs and earning the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Several accomplished free agents are in a similar position this season. Ryan Tannehill, who went 30-13 while leading Tennessee to the postseason from 2019-21, has remained unsigned since his contract with the Titans expired. The 36-year-old quarterback said last month that he’s staying in shape and will be ready if the right situation comes along. Trevor Siemian, who was 2-1 in three starts for the New York Jets last season, also has been available for months.

