Ryan Tannehill injured and Titans offense shut down by Ravens in loss in London

LONDON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are flying home from London with a two-game losing streak and questions at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill left Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a right ankle injury — the same ankle he hurt last season. Malik Willis finished the game and was sacked four times. The Titans could also turn to rookie Will Levis, the No. 33 draft pick this year out of Kentucky. First, the Titans will determine the extent of Tannehill’s injury. The Titans have a bye next week.

