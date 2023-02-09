Ryan Ruffels leads men’s Vic Open after course record 61

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Ryan Ruffels has taken a two-shot lead at 11 under in the men’s Vic Open after a course record-equaling 61 in the first round. He had had seven birdies and two eagles at 13th Beach Golf Links. The Florida-based Ruffels has been playing on the Korn Ferry Tour and was making his first trip home to Victoria state since 2019. He equaled the course record set in 2017 by Jake McLeod after shooting 11 under for the first time in a professional tournament. Thailand’s Pavarisa Yoktuan and 20-year-old Australian Cassie Porter are tied for the lead in the women’s tournament at 6 under.

