Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham bows out of FA Cup in 4th round

By The Associated Press
Wrexham's Paul Mullin reacts during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn, England, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

BLACKBURN, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham have missed out on the chance of a showdown with Newcastle after losing to Blackburn 4-1 in the FA Cup. The Welsh club’s Hollywood co-owner might have been dreaming of a mouth-watering fifth-round clash against the English Premier League team when Andrew Cannon put Wrexham up 1-0 in the 19th minute at Ewood Park. But the fourth-division team was brought to earth by second-division Blackburn. Sammi Szmodics and Sam Gallagher scored in the 32nd and 34th. Szmodics struck again in first-half stoppage time. Sondre Tronstad notched the fourth goal.

