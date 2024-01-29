Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham bows out of FA Cup in 4th round

BLACKBURN, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham have missed out on the chance of a showdown with Newcastle after losing to Blackburn 4-1 in the FA Cup. The Welsh club’s Hollywood co-owner might have been dreaming of a mouth-watering fifth-round clash against the English Premier League team when Andrew Cannon put Wrexham up 1-0 in the 19th minute at Ewood Park. But the fourth-division team was brought to earth by second-division Blackburn. Sammi Szmodics and Sam Gallagher scored in the 32nd and 34th. Szmodics struck again in first-half stoppage time. Sondre Tronstad notched the fourth goal.

