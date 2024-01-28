Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham could face Premier League Newcastle in FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Ryan Reynolds could get a taste of big time soccer after Wrexham was drawn to potentially play Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup. Wrexham still has to book its place in the fifth round by beating second division Blackburn Rovers but it has been given an extra incentive to win Monday’s game at Ewood Park. A potential home match against Newcastle would add another sprinkle of glamour to the Welsh team. It has been transformed since being bought by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021. Their backing has already seen Wrexham promoted to the English Football League and gain global fame because of the hugely popular fly on the wall documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

