HONOLULU (AP) — Ryan Rapp scored 19 points to help the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 71-62. The Rainbow Warriors improved to 6-3 while the Islanders fell to 6-5. Garry Clark and Shilo Jackson scored 11 points apiece for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

