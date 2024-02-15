Ryan Pressly surprised at demotion to Astros setup role but says willing to accept it

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Pressly said he was surprised the Houston Astros dropped him from closer in favor of Josh Hader but has accepted an eighth-inning setup role. Hader, a five-time All-Star left-hander who turns 30 on April 7, agreed Jan. 22 to a $95 million, five-year contract. New manager Joe Espada said when spring training opened on Wednesday that Hader will close. Pressly says: “Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better. He’s hands-down one of the best relievers in the game.”

