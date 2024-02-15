Ryan Pressly surprised at demotion to Astros setup role but says willing to accept it

By MARC BERMAN The Associated Press
Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly looks up during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Pressly said he was surprised the Houston Astros dropped him from closer in favor of Josh Hader but has accepted an eighth-inning setup role. Hader, a five-time All-Star left-hander who turns 30 on April 7, agreed Jan. 22 to a $95 million, five-year contract. New manager Joe Espada said when spring training opened on Wednesday that Hader will close. Pressly says:  “Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better. He’s hands-down one of the best relievers in the game.”

