Ryan Preece joins Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in the Cup Series for 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing will field a third car in the Cup Series in 2025, with Ryan Preece joining the team in the No. 60 Ford. Preece will pair with Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in the team’s three-car lineup. Kroger will serve as Preece’s primary sponsor. Preece is winless in 187 Cup starts, including 72 over the last two seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing. He previously drove for JTG Daughty Racing, where he fostered a relationship with Kroger. Keselowski and Buescher both won a race this past season to make the 12-car playoffs and finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the final standings.

