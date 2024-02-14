Ryan O’Hearn and Baltimore Orioles agree to $3.5 million deal and avoid arbitration

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — First baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $3.8 million O’Hearn asked for and the $3.2 million the Orioles offered when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month. The deal includes a team option for 2025. O’Hearn, 30, set career bests last year with a .289 average and 60 RBIs and matched his high with 14 home runs. He earned $1.4 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.