Ryan O’Connor helps Delaware come from behind, spoil Pennsylvania’s opener with 29-22 victory

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan O’Connor passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and Delaware came from behind to beat Pennsylvania 29-22 in the Quakers’ season opener. O’Connor ended a nine-play, 73-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown toss to Jake Thaw, giving the Blue Hens (3-0) their first lead at 21-16 with 12:55 left to play. Aidan Sayin ran it in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal and the Quakers led 22-21 after the two-point conversion failed with 6:02 remaining. O’Connor completed seven straight passes in a 10-play, 75-yard drive and Jo’Nathan Silver capped it with a 13-yard touchdown run. O’Connor passed to Thaw for the two-point conversion to complete the comeback. Ty Davis picked off Sayin on first down, allowing the Blue Hens to run out the clock.

