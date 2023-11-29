Ryan Nembhard scores season-high 22 points as No. 11 Gonzaga tops Cal State Bakersfield 81-65

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Ryan Nembhard scored a season-high 22 points and Anton Watson added 11 points and 13 rebounds as No. 11 Gonzaga beat Cal State Bakersfield 81-65. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures. Nolan Hickman had 13 points and freshman Dusty Stromer finished with a season-high 10. Coming off three standout performances at the Maui Invitational that earned him West Coast Conference player of the week honors, Watson was held to a season low in points but made up for it with his work on the boards.

