Ryan Mountcastle activated by Orioles, who release reliever Craig Kimbrel

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been activated by the Baltimore Orioles from the 10-day injured list after missing a month because of a sprained left wrist. Baltimore also released reliever Craig Kimbrel before a series opener at the New York Yankees and optioned outfielder Eloy Jiménez to Tiple-A Norfolk. Mountcastle hurt his wrist diving into second base during a game against Houston on Aug. 22. He is hitting .265 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs.

