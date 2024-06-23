Ryan McMahon draws bases-loaded walk on pitch-clock violation, Rockies beat Nationals 8-7

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk on a full-count, pitch-clock violation by Kyle Finnegan, and the Colorado Rockies scored two runs in the ninth inning for an 8-7 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Colorado had four straight singles to open the ninth off Nationals closer Finnegan (2-4) to bring up McMahon, who fell behind 0-2. Finnegan had converted 21 of his previous 23 save chances.

Hunter Goodman and Jake Cave singled to open the inning, and Brenton Doyle singled to tie it after fouling off two bunt attempts. Ezequiel Tovar hit a line single to right to load the bases.

Luis Garcia hit two-run homer to give Washington a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning and CJ Abrams had three his including his 12th home run. The Nationals had won 10 of 13.

Abrams finished a triple short of the cycle while extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He had two RBIs and scored twice.

Brendan Rodgers, Goodman and McMahon homered for the Rockies, who tied it on Goodman’s homer in the seventh off Jacob Barnes. Goodman has five homers in the last eight games. McMahon had three his, and his homer in the eighth cut it to 7-6.

Ezequiel Tovar singled, and walked and scored twice. He scored on catcher Jacob Stallings’ single in the first inning and on Rodgers’ three-run homer for a 4-2 lead in the third. Rodgers played his first game since June 7, when he suffered a hamstring injury. He hit cleanup for the eighth time this season.

Abrams and Lane Thomas singled in runs for a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning but the Nationals ran themselves out of more when Abrams and Thomas were thrown out attempting to steal second. Thomas had two hits.

The Nationals are third in the majors with 104 stolen bases but have been thrown out a major league-high 38 times. Stallings threw out three of four Nationals’ runners attempting to steal second.

Nationals starter Mitchell Parker gave up four runs and six hits while striking out eight, including the final five he faced. He had not given up more than three earned runs in any of his previous 12 starts.

Colorado starter Cal Quantrill gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He left with a 4-3 lead.

Washington left fielder Jesse Winkler was ejected by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt after taking a called third strike for the second out in the fifth inning. Winker briefly argued with Wendelstedt at the plate, and was ejected after going into the dugout, his sixth career ejection.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jake Bird (groin tightness) was removed from the game after facing three batters in he seventh inning. … RF Sean Bouchard (back soreness) was replaced after three innings. … RHP German Marquez (Tommy John surgery) gave up one hit in four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Class A Spokane on Saturday. He struck out three, walked two and three 50 pitches.

UP NEXT

Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 13.21 ERA) is scheduled to make his fifth start Sunday, his first since April 14, after missing nine weeks a left elbow strain. He will oppose Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (5-6, 3.24).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.