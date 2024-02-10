Ryan Kalkbrenner scores 28, No. 19 Creighton snaps skid with 78-71 win at Xavier

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 28 points to lead No. 19 Creighton over Xavier 78-71. Baylor Scheierman scored 16 points for the Bluejays, who avoided their first three-game Big East losing streak since 2019. It was a missed opportunity for the Musketeers, who had won three straight games to revive their NCAA Tournament hopes. Desmond Claude scored 22 points and Dayvion McKnight had 21 points for Xavier. Since the teams joined the Big East in 2013, 18 of their 26 meetings have been decided by eight points or less with two games going to overtime.

