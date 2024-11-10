Ryan Ingram’s TD in the third gave Wofford a 9-point advantage before the Terriers held off Furman

GREENVIEW, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Ingram ran for 120 yards and his 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Wofford a nine-point advantage before the Terriers held off Furman 19-13 on Saturday. Wofford (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference) had a season-high 385 yards of total offense, and the defense came up with 13 tackles for loss as Furman (2-7, 1-4) was limited to 55 yards rushing. Devery Cagle gave Wofford its first lead at 10-7 on a 29-yard field goal with 1:06 left before halftime, but Furman answered with a 60-yard scoring drive ending in a 39-yard field goal to tie it. Cagle made another field goal, this time from 38-yards out, on the first possession of the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.