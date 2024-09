VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Hawk kicked a 37-yard field goal with 5:24 left and Valparaiso escaped with a 20-17 win over NAIA-member Indiana Wesleyan in the Beacons’ home opener. The Beacons opened the season with losses to Northern Iowa and Youngstown State on the road.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.