Ryan Grubb expected to be hired as offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, AP source says

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Ryan Grubb is expected to be the next offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. The hiring will thrill Seahawks fans who spent the past two years watching Grubb lead one of the most dynamic offenses in college football just a few miles away across the water at Washington. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. Grubb spent the past two seasons as the Huskies’ offensive coordinator and was expected to take the same role at Alabama for the upcoming season.

