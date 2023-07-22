Ryan Gerard takes 4-point lead in the Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Gerard had seven birdies in a bogey-free second round Friday to take a four-point lead over Patrick Rodgers in the Barracuda Championship. Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. Gerard had 30 points after the 14-point day on the Tahoe Mountain Club’s par-71 Old Greenwood layout. The 23-year-old former North Carolina player has special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. Rodgers scored 11 points Friday. Vincent Norrman, the tour rookie from Sweden won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday, was third with 23 points. He eagled the par-5 12th in a 12-point round.

