Ryan Garcia reportedly wants 2nd drug sample tested after 1st was positive for banned substance

Ryan Garcia tested positive for a banned substance before defeating Devin Haney last month in New York. ESPN reported he has requested his B-sample also be analyzed. ESPN previously reported that Garcia’s A-sample tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the April 20 fight, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator and can stimulate muscle growth. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The results of the test weren’t known until later.

