Ryan Garcia expelled by WBC after using racial slurs in livestream

Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the World Boxing Council after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the penalty against Garcia on the social media platform X. Sulaiman posted that the WBC rejects “any form of discrimination.” Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

