Ryan Dunn’s double-double, Leon Bond III’s 16 points help UVA beat NC A&T 80-51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ryan Dunn had his first career double-double and Leon Bond III scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting to help Virginia beat North Carolina A&T 80-51. Dunn finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jake Groves added 11 points and nine rebounds for Virginia, which never trailed. Isaac McKneely and Groves made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-4 run that 18-6 and the Cavaliers led by double figures the rest of the way. Landon Glasper, the lone N.C. A&T player to score in double figures, scored 18 points on 5-of-16 shooting, 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Isaac McKneely left the game late in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury and did not return for Virginia.

