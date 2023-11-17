Ryan Dunn highlights Virginia’s 62-33 victory over Texas Southern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ryan Dunn scored 15 points, including a highlight dunk in the first half, and Virginia eased by Texas Southern 62-33 on Thursday night. It was Virginia’s first meeting with a SWAC opponent since a 90-34 win over Grambling State on Nov. 22, 2016. Virginia held Texas Southern to 26% shooting. The Cavaliers also scored 21 points off of 20 Tiger turnovers. Leon Bond III and Reece Beekman each added eight points for Virginia, which didn’t score at least 73 points for the first time this season. Dunn was 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. Virginia made 15 of 21 free throws, compared to 6 of 11 for Texas Southern. Virginia led 26-14 at halftime as Texas Southern was just 5-of-24 shooting.

