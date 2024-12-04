Ryan Day admits mistakes in Ohio State’s loss to Michigan and looks to playoffs to redeem himself

Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he’s still the man for the job, despite the Buckeyes losing to rival Michigan for the fourth straight year. The calls to fire Day have been growing louder since Saturday’s 13-10 loss to underdog Michigan, which became bowl eligible only the previous week. What may be saving Day’s job immediately is that Ohio State is No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will have a national playoff game, possibly at home, on Dec. 21 or 22. If the Buckeyes win a national championship, all will be forgiven.

