Ryan Crouser overcomes bothersome elbow to win 3rd straight Olympic shot put gold medal

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Ryan Crouser, of the United States, reacts in the men's shot put final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

SAINT DENIS, France (AP) — Shot putter Ryan Crouser wasn’t sure his aching elbow was going to hold up enough for him to compete, let alone win a third straight title. It did. Crouser became the first three-time Olympic winner in the men’s event as his American teammate, Joe Kovacs, finished right behind him with silver for a third straight Olympics. Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica took bronze. Coming out of the competition Saturday night, Crouser is already thinking ahead four years to Los Angeles and the possibility of a four-peat. He’s not ready to set down that shot put.

