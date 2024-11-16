Ryan Conwell scores 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Xavier beats Wake Forest 75-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, and he made four 3-pointers to help Xavier beat Wake Forest 75-60 in the Skip Prosser Classic. Conwell recorded his 15th career game with 20-plus points. He was just 5 of 14 from the field as Xavier shot 40%. Zach Freemantle scored six of his 11 points during a 10-0 run that gave Xavier a double-digit lead 10 minutes into the game while Wake Forest made just three of its first 13 shots. Xavier only made two baskets in the final four minutes of the first half but still led 34-24 at the break. The Demon Deacons scored the opening five points of the second half to get within 34-29 but that is the closest they would get.

