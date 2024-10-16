Ryan Browne will make 2nd straight start for Purdue against ranked opponent, this time No. 2 Oregon

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne’s first start against a ranked opponent went so well that he earned a second. On Friday night, he’ll be playing on the national stage, trying to snap the Boilermakers’ five-game losing streak to No. 2 Oregon. The undefeated Ducks come into the game full of momentum after holding on to beat then-No. 2 Ohio State last weekend. But Browne’s surprisingly strong game and second-half rally at then-No. 23 Illinois has given Purdue confidence it can compete with Browne at the helm.

