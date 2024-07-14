Ryan Blaney wins at Pocono to complete NASCAR-IndyCar sweep for Team Penske

LOND POND, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Blaney returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway, the site of his first career NASCAR Cup Series win and his second victory in the last five races this season. Blaney made it a weekend sweep for Team Penske. Scott McLaughlin and Will Power won IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway for the 87-year-old Roger Penske. The 2023 NASCAR champion, Blaney won the inaugural Cup race last month at Iowa Speedway and added two more top 10 finishes headed into Pocono. The Team Penske driver’s summer success in the No. 12 Ford has stamped him a legitimate threat to win a second straight championship.

