Ryan Blaney enters 2024 season the NASCAR champion. Up next, a shot at winning the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Blaney is trying to become the sixth driver to follow a NASCAR Cup championship with a Daytona 500 victory the next season. The feat hasn’t been done since Dale Jarrett won the 1999 title and then enjoyed the last of this three Daytona 500 wins in 2000. Blaney has a pair of runner-up finishes in the Daytona 500, losing out to Kurt Busch in 2017 and Denny Hamlin in 2020. The Team Penske driver is preparing for his 10th Daytona 500. The 30-year-old Blaney enjoyed every moment as he followed in teammate Joey Logano’s path and delivered team owner Roger Penske a second straight NASCAR championship.

