Rwanda surprises South Africa 2-0 to take group lead in African World Cup qualifying

BUTARE, Rwanda (AP) — Host Rwanda has handed South Africa a surprise 2-0 defeat in difficult conditions to go top of its group in African World Cup qualifying. Rwanda adapted better to the Huye Stadium pitch waterlogged by a heavy downpour before the game to score twice in the first half. Innocent Nshuti held off a defender to opening the scoring in the 12th minute and Gilbert Mugisha doubled the lead 16 minutes later. Rwanda leads Group C with four points, one more than South Africa. Lesotho drew 0-0 with Benin, Tunisia won 1-0 in Malawi and Botswana edged Guinea 1-0 at home in other matches. Also, Burkina Faso eased past host Ethiopia 3-0 in Morocco and Uganda defeated Somalia 1-0.

