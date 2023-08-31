Ruud upset by Zhang, who becomes the first Chinese man to beat a top-5 player in the ATP rankings

NEW YORK (AP) — Casper Ruud, the 2022 U.S. Open runner-up, was eliminated when Zhang Zhizhen became the first Chinese man to beat a player in the top five of the ATP rankings. Zhang upset the No. 5 seed 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time. It was his second five-set victory to open this tournament after he had lost his first four five-setters. Zhang also reached the third round of the French Open in June before falling to Ruud, who had been to the finals in three of the last six Grand Slam events.

