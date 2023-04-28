Ruud stunned by qualifier Arnaldi in Madrid Open 2nd round

MADRID (AP) — Fourth-ranked Casper Ruud has lost to Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open. The 105th-ranked Arnaldi beat Ruud 6-3, 6-4 for his first win over a top-10 player. The 22-year-old Arnaldi landed 35 winners and broke Ruud’s serve three times. The Italian says he played “the best match of my life.” Ruud reached the final of both the French Open and U.S. Open last year. But the Norwegian player has struggled this year except for winning the Estoril Open earlier this month.

