Ruud finally beats Djokovic and Tsitsipas downs Sinner to set up Monte Carlo Masters final

By The Associated Press
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece celebrates his win over Jannik Sinner, of Italy during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinal match in Monaco, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

MONACO (AP) — Casper Ruud has finally got the better of Novak Djokovic and beaten the top-ranked Serb 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters. That has propelled Ruud into the final against two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas won the earlier semifinal against a tiring Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to hand the Australian Open champion only his second defeat this season. Djokovic double-faulted on match point in his first career defeat in six matches against Ruud. He had never even taken a set off Djokovic before. Sinner led 4-3 in the deciding set with a service game to follow but needed a medical timeout for treatment on his right leg.

