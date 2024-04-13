Ruud finally beats Djokovic and Tsitsipas downs Sinner to set up Monte Carlo Masters final

MONACO (AP) — Casper Ruud has finally got the better of Novak Djokovic and beaten the top-ranked Serb 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters. That has propelled Ruud into the final against two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas won the earlier semifinal against a tiring Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to hand the Australian Open champion only his second defeat this season. Djokovic double-faulted on match point in his first career defeat in six matches against Ruud. He had never even taken a set off Djokovic before. Sinner led 4-3 in the deciding set with a service game to follow but needed a medical timeout for treatment on his right leg.

