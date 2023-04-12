Ruud extends clay winning streak at Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO (AP) — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud has extended his winning streak on clay to nine matches to reach the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 2022 French Open runner-up was made to work hard by Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match at the Country Club before winning 7-5, 7-6 (1). Ruud has won the past two clay events he has played, in Gstaad last July and in Estoril last week. Also advancing to the third round were 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev and No. 16 seed Lorenzo Musetti, who got past fellow Italian Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0. The quick win earned Musetti the right to take on top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

