Ruud beats Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for biggest career title a week after loss in Monte Carlo

By The Associated Press
Casper Ruud of Norway lifts the trophy after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, right, 7-5, 6-3 during the final of the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud has taken his revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas by winning the Barcelona Open final in straight sets for his biggest career title. It comes a week after losing to the Greek in the Monte Carlo Masters final. Ruud won 7-5, 6-3 Sunday for his first title of the season after losing the three other finals he played this year. Tsitsipas had comfortably won in straight sets in Monte Carlo.

