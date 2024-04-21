Ruud beats Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for biggest career title a week after loss in Monte Carlo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud has taken his revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas by winning the Barcelona Open final in straight sets for his biggest career title. It comes a week after losing to the Greek in the Monte Carlo Masters final. Ruud won 7-5, 6-3 Sunday for his first title of the season after losing the three other finals he played this year. Tsitsipas had comfortably won in straight sets in Monte Carlo.

