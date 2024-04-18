Ruud beats Thompson for tour-leading 26th win, reaches Barcelona Open quarterfinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud has defeated Jordan Thompson in straight sets to earn his season-leading 26th win and secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The third-seeded Norwegian won 6-1, 6-4 to move one victory ahead of Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in 2024. The No. 6 Ruud is trying to reach his fourth final this year, having lost in Los Cabos, Acapulco and Monte Carlo. He will next face 40th-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi. Arnaldi defeated Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-0 at the clay-court tournament. Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Roberto Carballes Baena.

