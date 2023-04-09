Ruud beats Kecmanovic in Estoril for 10th ATP title

ESTORIL, Portugal (AP) — Top-seeded Casper Ruud won his 10th ATP title by beating Serbian friend Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-6 in the final of the Estoril Open. The Norwegian did not drop serve to secure his first trophy of the season. Sixth-seeded Kecmanovic was seeking his second ATP singles title. Kecmanovic also lost the doubles final in Estoril.

