Ruud and Tsitsipas reach Barcelona semis, one step away from another title clash

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have advanced to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open and are on course to meet in a second straight final. Ruud beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-3 to notch his season-leading 27th win. Tsitsipas saved two match points to rally past Facundo Díaz 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. Tsitsipas defeated Ruud to claim his third title at Monte Carlo last weekend. Ruud will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the semifinals. Tsitsipas will meet Dusan Lajovic.

