Ruud advances to Barcelona semis after beating Arnaldi in straight sets

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud has beaten Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open and notch his season-leading 27th win. The sixth-ranked Norwegian won 6-4, 6-3 on the outdoor clay to give him two more wins than Jannik Sinner. Ruud is trying to reach his fourth final this year. Ruud will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry next after the Argentine defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6, 7-6.

