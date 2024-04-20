Ruud advances to Barcelona Open final, his fourth title match of the year

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud has advanced to his fourth final of the year after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets at the Barcelona Open. The sixth-ranked Norwegian won the semifinal 7-6 (6), 6-4 on the outdoor clay court. He will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dusan Lajovic for the title. Ruud has won 10 career titles but lost all three previous finals he played in 2024. That includes his defeat to Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo title match last week.

